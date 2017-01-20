Everton’s Ademola Lookman to be approached by Nigeria about switching international allegiances – Liverpool Echo
Liverpool Echo
Everton's Ademola Lookman to be approached by Nigeria about switching international allegiances
Everton new boy Ademola Lookman will reportedly be spoken to regarding his availability for the Nigerian national football team. Lookman scored on his debut for the Blues last weekend in the 4-1 thrashing of Manchester City. But his rise to fame has …
