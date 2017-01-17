Everyone Is Talking About This Local Web Series That Explores “What It Means To Be Coloured” [Video]

Two Cape Town-based filmmakers, Kelly-Even Koopman and Sarah Summers, have just released the first episode in their six-part web series and people are taking notice.

The pair travelled around SA on a journey “that sought to unpack coloured racial identity in South Africa”, taking “a personal and critical look at what it means to be coloured in a post-apartheid South Africa”.

As you can imagine the responses they received from those they spoke to varied widely, with this below from Huffington Post SA:

“We have tried to present a range of perspectives that inspire thoughtful conversation about an identity we hold proudly,” the partners said on the web series’ Facebook page. “We reject the stereotypes that have been placed on us and aspire rather to re-imagine what it means to be coloured”. They are careful to remind viewers that they have set out to start a conversation, not to provide definitive answers on the subject — and it seems they have, judging from the buzz the series is experiencing on social media platforms.

Here’s the first episode, posted on January 11:

This is certainly one worth keeping an eye on, so check out the Coloured Mentality YouTube channel for when episode two is uploaded.

[source:huffpostsa]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

