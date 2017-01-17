Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Everything about IEBC chair nominee Chebukati is questionable – MP Memusi – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Everything about IEBC chair nominee Chebukati is questionable – MP Memusi
The Star, Kenya
Kajiado Central MP Elijah Memusi has opposed Wafula Chebukati's nomination as IEBC chairman, his integrity was not questioned. Memusi said Chebukati will fail to deliver credible elections on August 8. "The position of the chairperson is very important
Kenyan opposition accepts lawyer's nomination as election headThomson Reuters Foundation
IEBC nominees await President Uhuru Kenyatta's nod after approval by assemblyThe Standard (press release)
NEW DAWN as MPs approve Wafula Chebukati as IEBC chairCitizen TV (press release)

all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.