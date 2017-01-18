Everything Has Just Changed For This R2 000 A Month JHB Golf Caddie

They say good things come to those who wait, and in the case of 51-year-old Jeffrey Thami Nkonyane there’s no doubting he’s earned a little luck.

Jeffrey has been a caddie for more than three decades, although this past weekend was something of a game changer.

That’s because he was carrying the bag for a certain Graeme Storm, who pipped Rory McIlroy in a playoff to take home the BMW SA Open.

Always nice to partner with a winner, but here’s TimesLive with why he’ll be extra stoked:

Storm’s success will see him [Jeffrey] pocket 10% of the winnings – around R300,000. Storm received the 1st prize payout of more than R2.3-million. [I’m not sure how the maths stacks up there, but your guess is as good as mine] “It was great. We’ve known each other for the past 20 years, year in, year out. He’s been taking care of me,” said Nkonyane.

He said he usually earned about R500 or R600 a week as a caddie at the Wanderers Golf Club in Johannesburg. “It was awesome. This has been great for me, it means a big change for me, a huge, big, change for me,” he said.

Not as big a payday as Jaco van Zyl and his hole-in-one (HERE), but pretty decent nonetheless.

More on Jeffrey and his longstanding relationship with golf:

[He] dropped out of school aged 13. “When my folks passed away, I left school. There was no one pushing me, but I realised this was not the end of it,” he said. Nkonyane said he found a new home at the Wanderers Golf Club where he pitched up as an orphaned teenager, learning not only how to read the conditions but how to play the game as well – he boasts a handicap of 15 himself. He’d love to play in some competitions but said the cost of entry was too high. Growing up on the golf course, Nkonyane quickly learnt the necessary skills to become a sought-after caddie, but more importantly, he learnt the walk and the talk of the trade and how to talk to a golfer when they needed it most. “If you had a bad shot, it’s not the end of it. Everyone’s got 14 clubs in their bag, so let’s go out and do it,” he said.

He plans to spend his winnings on some renovations to his house, saving the rest for his future.

High fives all round.

