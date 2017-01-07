‘Everything is connected’: ZTE CEO chats at CES about company’s future plans
ZTE CEO Lixin Cheng sat down with Digital Trends at CES to talk about his view of the future, ZTE’s grass-roots advertising approach, and the fact that we should expect some more ZTE tablets in the near future.
The post ‘Everything is connected’: ZTE CEO chats at CES about company’s future plans appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG