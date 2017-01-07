Pages Navigation Menu

'Everything is connected': ZTE CEO chats at CES about company's future plans

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Business, Technology

ZTE CEO Lixin Cheng sat down with Digital Trends at CES to talk about his view of the future, ZTE’s grass-roots advertising approach, and the fact that we should expect some more ZTE tablets in the near future.

