Everything We Know About The ‘Nutella Causes Cancer’ Scare

Please, in the name of all that is right in this world, say it ain’t so.

If you’ve never tasted Nutella you haven’t lived, and many (myself included) find it virtually impossible to keep a jar in the house without dipping a finger in at least a few times a day.

That’s why fans were so stunned when they heard a recent report linking the chocolate spread to cancer, although links had been made as far back as May of last year.

The trouble stems from one key ingredient – palm oil – with Food And Wine reporting:

Last May, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) published findings that claimed palm oil generated more of a potentially cancer-causing contaminant — known as GE — than other varieties of vegetable oil when refined above 200 degrees Celcius… Soon after the warning was issued, Italy’s largest supermarket chain, Coop, and baker, Barilla, eliminated the use of palm oil in all of their own-brand products, putting a small dent in the $44 billion international palm oil industry. And though many products utilize [sic] the ingredient, due to its massive popularity, Nutella has been the primary focus of the palm oil backlash.

The tallest trees catch the most wind, and the recent reports have forced Nutella to come out swinging:

“Making Nutella without palm oil would produce and inferior substitute for the real product,” says Ferrero purchasing manager Vincenzo Tapella. In spite of the EFSA’s warning, as well as similar warnings by The World Health Organization and the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, Ferrero insists that its unique industrial process of heating the palm oil to just below 200 degrees Celcius brings the GE levels so low that only mere traces of the offensive chemical are still present.

Does that explanation do the job, meaning you can return to spreading Nutella across anything and everything?

Seems to have worked for many:

Despite the warnings put forth by numerous health agencies about the cancer risk factors of palm oil, Nutella’s global sales have been unaffected by the controversy, and continue to grow five to six percent every year. And though the company saw a brief three percent drop in Italian sales by the end of August 2016, those sales rebounded four percent in the final 4 months of the year.

The people’s taste buds have spoken.

[source:foodandwine]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

