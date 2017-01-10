Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Everything You Need to Know About Plunder in ‘The Flash’ – Inverse

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Everything You Need to Know About Plunder in 'The Flash'
Inverse
Fans of the Arrowverse will return to Central City when The Flash continues its third season on the CW on January 24. In the return episode, “Borrowing Problems from the Future,” Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) is haunted by his premonition of Savitar
"The Flash" Read synopsis for season 3 midseason premierePulse Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.