What Time And Where To Watch Trump’s Inauguration Online

Yes indeed, the day is finally upon us.

After eight years with an eloquent, rational leader at the helm, America is now entering a new error era.

Time for Big Donny D to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States of America – may as well tune in for this one.

So last night was the inauguration concert, which took place on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, but we’ll get to all that goodness later.

For now let’s run through what’s going to happen today, with this below from the BBC:

20 JANUARY Mr Trump attends service at St John’s Episcopal Church near the White House

Mr Trump and his wife, Melania, have morning coffee with President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. The couples will then take a motorcade to the Capitol

9:30am (16:30 SA TIME Inauguration ceremony begins with musical performances

Inauguration ceremony begins with musical performances 11:30am (18:30 SA TIME) Opening remarks followed by Supreme Court Justice swearing in Mr Pence

Opening remarks followed by Supreme Court Justice swearing in Mr Pence Noon (19:00 SA TIME) Mr Trump will recite the oath of office, administered by Chief Justice Roberts. He will then deliver his inaugural address

Mr Trump will recite the oath of office, administered by Chief Justice Roberts. He will then deliver his inaugural address 3pm-5pm (22:00 – MIDNIGHT SA TIME) Mr Trump and Mr Pence will embark on a 1.5 mile (2.4km) parade down Pennsylvania Avenue, which will probably be lined with supporters and protesters

Mr Trump and Mr Pence will embark on a 1.5 mile (2.4km) parade down Pennsylvania Avenue, which will probably be lined with supporters and protesters 7pm-11pm (02:00-06:00 SA TIME) Mr Trump, Mr Pence and their wives will attend three official inaugural balls

So, to really spell it out, the juicy bit is from 7PM OUR TIME – the swearing in followed by Trump’s inaugural address. Good news, he says he wrote it himself so do be sure to tune in for that.

Here’s what Donald will say when being sworn in:

I Donald J Trump, do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, so help me God.

So help us all.

Let’s run through who will be in attendance:

Former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, who lost to Mr Trump in November’s election, are expected to attend. George W Bush and his wife, Laura, as well as Jimmy Carter have also confirmed they will attend the ceremony… An estimated 800,000 to 900,000 people are expected to flood the nation’s capital on Friday for the inauguration, but it is unclear whether they will be there in celebration or protest, officials said.

When Obama took office back in 2009 it is estimated that around 1,8 million people flocked to Washington.

Feel like reliving that moment? You can pop over HERE to hear his full speech from 2009.

And when do Barack and his family bid farewell to the White House? Here’s the Telegraph:

Barack Obama will wake up in the White House on the morning of January 20. That night, Donald Trump will go to sleep for the first time in his new home. The White House changes hands almost as instantaneously as the presidency does. While the inaugural ceremonies are underway, staff at the White House will be frantically moving out the remnants of the Obama administration, and preparing the residence and offices for their new inhabitants. The next morning, Mr Trump will walk from his new White House residence to the West Wing to attend to his duties as President of the United States.

There’s a good chance streams will come and go during the day, but we’ll make sure when the big moment rolls around there’s one for you to enjoy.

For now, because we tend to enjoy bashing Trump, we’ll show a live stream of what’s happening on Fox News. Also known as the Republican mouthpiece, just so you know what’s being said on the other side:

If you can’t stomach that coverage here are a few more options that will go live well before events kick off:

Twitter live stream (HERE)

ABC News (HERE)

The White House (HERE)

Democracy Now (HERE)

There you go – pick your stream, ready the popcorn and watch Donald Trump take the reins.

Good luck, humans (and humxns) of the world.

