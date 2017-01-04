Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Evil witches’ reportedly behind Isaac Success’s injury woes at Watford – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
'Evil witches' reportedly behind Isaac Success's injury woes at Watford
Daily Post Nigeria
The injury hell Isaac Success is going through at Watford is being blamed on a curse that may have been placed by witches. Success, who turns 21 this Saturday, moved to the Premier League side last summer from La Liga side, Granada CF, for a club
Evil Witches' Curse May Have Caused Success InjuryThe Tide

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.