'Evil witches' reportedly behind Isaac Success's injury woes at Watford
Daily Post Nigeria
The injury hell Isaac Success is going through at Watford is being blamed on a curse that may have been placed by witches. Success, who turns 21 this Saturday, moved to the Premier League side last summer from La Liga side, Granada CF, for a club …
Evil Witches' Curse May Have Caused Success Injury
