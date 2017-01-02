Pages Navigation Menu

Ex-Big Brother Africa contestant battling drug addiction – TheCable

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Entertainment


Ex-Big Brother Africa contestant battling drug addiction
Nando Khan, a former contestant on Big Brother Africa reality show, is struggling with drug addiction. Wayodi Lydia Joy, a Trace TV presenter, made this known through a series of Instagram posts. Joy shared pictures and a video of the severely
