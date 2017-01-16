Ex-Cattle Rustlers Surrender 300 Guns, 28,000 Animals In Katsina

Hundreds of ex-cattle rustlers in Katsina State on Sunday surrendered about 97 Ak47 rifles, 217 dane guns and others weapons to Katsina State Amnesty Committe which has recovered about 28,000 cows and sheep from the repentant rustlers.

The chairman of the committee who is also the Secretary to the Government of the State, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, made this disclosure at Kankara where the weapons were handed over to the committee.

Inuwa said the gesture was part of the measures initiated by the present administration to end the spate of cattle rustlers’ attacks on herdsmen and farmers in the state.

According to him, no fewer than 24,567 of the recovered animals had been returned to their rightful owners, 3513 dead before their came forward while 99 were yet to be reclaimed.

Speaking on the occasion, the State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, who initiated the programme, noted that 95 per cent of cattle rustlers resorted to the act to protest against different circumtances and their raw deals in the hands of indiviuals and groups.

Masari said the epoch- making event will go a long way in further alleviating the sufferings of beneficiaries, adding that his administration is committed to ameliorate the plight of the ex-cattle rustlers and herdsmen in the state by demarcating grazing reserves and providing more earth dams among others this year.

He ordered vigilante groups and herdsmen in the state to desist from intimidating or harassing anyone with weapons, warning that they should report any suspicious character in their areas to security agencies for prompt action.

He also directed traditional and community leadersto monitor the movement of suspected persons in their areas in order to assist in preventing crimes in the state.

The Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdumumini Kabir Usman, and his Daura counterpart, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, who graced the occasion, showered praises on the restoration pogrammes being undertaken by the Masari adminitration in different sectors of Katsina economy.

The royal fathers however warned the amnesty programme’s ccess story would be shortlived if other states in the North West did not adopt similar measures as President Muhammadu Buhari was quoted by Masari to have directed them.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Police, Katsina State, Abdullahi Usman, who spoke on behalf of the heads of security agencies in the state, assured their commitment to the peace intiative of the Masari administration.

