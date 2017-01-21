Ex-CBN director advises FG to intensify developing nation’s refineries
Dr Titus Okunronmu, a former Director, Budgetary Department, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has advised the Federal Government to intensify efforts to make the refineries functional in order to stop the exportation of petroleum products. Okunronmu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Ota, Ogun, that developing the nation’s refineries would reduce…
The post Ex-CBN director advises FG to intensify developing nation’s refineries appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG