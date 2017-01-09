Pages Navigation Menu

Ex-Chad leader Habre appeals war crimes conviction – Daily Mail

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Africa


Ex-Chad leader Habre appeals war crimes conviction
Chad's former president Hissene Habre began an appeal Monday against his life sentence for war crimes and crimes against humanity after a conviction hailed as a landmark for Africa. The Extraordinary African Chambers, a body created by Senegal and the …
