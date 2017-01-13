Ex-England manager, Taylor dies at 72

Former England manager Graham Taylor has died at the age of 72.

As a club manager, he led Watford from the Fourth Division to runners-up in the old First Division in six seasons and to the final of the 1984 FA Cup.

He guided Aston Villa to second in the First Division, returning to Watford and Villa after his England stint as well as managing Wolves.

He became England boss in 1990 but resigned in 1993 after the team failed to qualify for the 1994 World Cup.

Following his spell with England, Taylor returned to club management and also became a renowned pundit for BBC Sport.

A family statement said: “With the greatest sadness, we have to announce that Graham passed away at his home early this morning of a suspected heart attack.

“The family are devastated by this sudden and totally unexpected loss.”

Watford are likely to hold a minute’s applause in honour of their former manager before their home game against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Tributes have been pouring in, including from musician Sir Elton John, who owned Watford during both of Taylor’s spells at the Vicarage Road club.

“I am deeply saddened and shocked to hear about Graham’s passing. He was like a brother to me,” he wrote on Instagram.

“We shared an unbreakable bond since we first met. We went on an incredible journey together and it will stay with me forever.

“He took my beloved Watford from the depths of the lower leagues to uncharted territory and into Europe. We have become a leading English club because of his managerial wisdom and genius.

