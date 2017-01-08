Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ex- First Ladies spent £32, 000 as landing fees for private jet in London – Aisha Buhari

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

aisha-buhari1

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, on Sunday claimed that, the Nigerian High Commission in the United Kingdom spent £32, 000 as landing fees for private jets of former First Ladies. She made the disclosure while absolving herself of corrupt allegations levelled against her by on online news platform. Mrs Buhari was accused of abusing […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Ex- First Ladies spent £32, 000 as landing fees for private jet in London – Aisha Buhari

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.