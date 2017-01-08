Ex-first ladies spent £32000 as jet landing fees -Aisha Buhari – Daily Trust
Ex-first ladies spent £32000 as jet landing fees -Aisha Buhari
Daily Trust
Wife of the President Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that the Nigerian High Commission in London was spending £32,000 as landing fees for private jets of former first ladies. Mrs Buhari, in a statement by her spokesperson, Adebisi Ajayi, was …
