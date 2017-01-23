Ex Gambian leader Jammeh not granted immunity, says Barrow’s aide

Former Gambian autocrat Yahya Jammeh has not been granted immunity from prosecution, a member of President Adama Barrow’s coalition said on Monday.

Barrow rejected a proposal by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to protect Jammeh from prosecution, Mai Fatty, an executive member of the coalition, said.

Senegal’s foreign minister Mankeur Ndiaye confirmed “no deal’’ had been negotiated with Jammeh, who ruled the small West African nation for 22 years with an iron fist.

Jammeh, who has lived in exile in Equatorial Guinea since Saturday, stands accused by the coalition of having stolen some $12 million out of state coffers during the standoff that followed his December 1 election loss.

Jammeh’s government was also widely accused of corruption, human rights abuses and an incessant crackdown on the opposition.

Barrow has said he plans to establish a commission to investigate potential wrongdoing by Jammeh, who spent weeks trying to overturn the result of the presidential election.

Jammeh eventually stepped down after pressure from West African leaders, with West African troops entering Gambia to force his hand.

Throngs of Gambians meanwhile returned home from neighbouring Senegal on Monday, hours after ECOWAS troops secured the capital Banjul and took control over the seat of government, State House.

Dozens of buses carted Gambians back across the border, while checkpoints were crowded with those waiting to cross on foot, bicycle or by car.

About 45,000 Gambians had fled to Senegal since the election, according to the UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).

Barrow remained in Senegal Monday, planning to return as soon as his safety is guaranteed.

