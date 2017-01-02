EX-Judiciary Registrar Shollei to vie for woman rep seat – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
EX-Judiciary Registrar Shollei to vie for woman rep seat
Daily Nation
Former Judiciary Chief Registrar Gladys Shollei announces her bid for the Uasin Gishu County woman representative seat at Plateau in Uasin Gishu County on January 2, 2017. photo | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG