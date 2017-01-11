Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ex-Katsina Governor, Ibrahim Shema being persecuted because of 2019 – Fayose

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Ayodele-Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has described the trial of former governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as mere political persecution. He said it was s part of the plot of the cabal in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to incapacitate opposition figures in the country […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Ex-Katsina Governor, Ibrahim Shema being persecuted because of 2019 – Fayose

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.