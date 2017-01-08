Ex-militant accuses PDP of funding Boko Haram, lambasts Asari Dokubo
The umbrella body of notable Ex-militant Leaders in the Nigeria’s South – South geopolitical zone, the National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A, has condemned what it described as Asari Dokubo’s tirades against President Muhammadu Buhari, accusing him of being behind the blood thirsty Boko Haram insurgents saying; Asari Dokubo knows as well as every […]
