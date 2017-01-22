Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ex-militant leader laments delay in payment of amnesty stipends – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Ex-militant leader laments delay in payment of amnesty stipends
Vanguard
NATIONAL Chairman, phase II of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, self-styled 'Gen' Aso Tambo, has lamented the delay in the payment of stipends owed Niger Delta ex-militants by the federal government. Addressing newsmen shortly after self-styled …
FG urged to approve amnesty programme for militantsThe Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.