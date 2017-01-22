Ex-militant leader laments delay in payment of amnesty stipends – Vanguard
|
|
Ex-militant leader laments delay in payment of amnesty stipends
NATIONAL Chairman, phase II of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, self-styled 'Gen' Aso Tambo, has lamented the delay in the payment of stipends owed Niger Delta ex-militants by the federal government. Addressing newsmen shortly after self-styled …
