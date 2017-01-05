Pages Navigation Menu

Ex-militant leader lampoons prophesies against Buhari, blasts Fayose

Posted on Jan 5, 2017

The National President, National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A, Israel Akpodoro, has placed a spell on those he described as Prophets of death against President Muhammadu Buhari, saying they and not the president shall die in 2017 as prophesied by them. The pro Buhari Ex-militant leader stated this in Abuja, Thursday, in a statement […]

