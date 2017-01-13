Pages Navigation Menu

Ex-militant leader warns Niger Delta Avengers, others against bombing of pipelines

Posted on Jan 13, 2017

Ex-Militants (1)

Chairman of the Bayelsa State Waterways Security Task Force, BSWSTF, Africanus Ukparasia, has warned militants to desist from attacking oil installations in the Niger Delta region. This is coming at a time when Niger Delta Avengers called its fighters to be prepared for war, following the alleged breakdown in the peace talk between Federal Government […]

