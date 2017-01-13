Ex-militant leader warns Niger Delta Avengers, others against bombing of pipelines
Chairman of the Bayelsa State Waterways Security Task Force, BSWSTF, Africanus Ukparasia, has warned militants to desist from attacking oil installations in the Niger Delta region. This is coming at a time when Niger Delta Avengers called its fighters to be prepared for war, following the alleged breakdown in the peace talk between Federal Government […]
Ex-militant leader warns Niger Delta Avengers, others against bombing of pipelines
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG