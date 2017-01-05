Ex Militants Protest Refusal Of Senate To Confirm Magu

A group under the aegis of Niger Delta Ex-militants for Positive Change on Thursday protested against the refusal of the Senate to confirm Mr Ibrahim Magu as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

After a protest march in Abuja, leader of the group in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Emma Agi, said the Senate’s refusal to confirm Mr Magu is a direct affront on President Mohammadu Buhari’s fight against corruption.

He therefore called on the Senate, confirm Magu now and give a free hand to President Buhari to fix the problems of Nigeria.

Agi said “As president Buhari’s nominee, these senators should be aware that never anywhere can the tail wag the dog.

Agreed the senate is one of the tiers of government it has no right to become a clog in the wheel of progress.

“As a body we were about the first set of Nigeria to express scepticism on the emergence of Muhammadu Buhari as the president of Nigeria. Our fear arose from the possibility of the president cancelling the Amnesty programme in which we are prime beneficiaries.

“Today, we know better. President Buhari, against all predictions, odd, criticisms and intemperate campaigns, did not throw away the baby and the bathwater.

“We have always the interests of Nigeria at heart. The unemployment graduate in South-south is not in a different category as the malcontent street beggar, Almajari in the North. Empty and growling stomach knows no geographical boundaries. Equity and fair -play must apply to every nook and cranny of Nigeria.

“Collectively, all Nigerians should insist on the confirmation of lbrahim Magu. Too much murky waters have passed under the bridge of the senate as far as Magu is concerned. Why do they have two security reports in their hands. The moment president buhari appointed Magu as the Acting chairman of the EFCC, the enemies of progress never hid their fears for the possibility of cleansing the Augean stable.

“Nigerians should not be hookwinked by the senators who have various charges of corruption that are being investigated by the EFCC.

These senators cannot be “judges’ in their own cases if they are allowed to pick chairman who Will do their bidding. It is the duty and responsibility of mr. President to nominate who heads the commission.

A word is enough for the wise” he concluded.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

