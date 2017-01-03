Ex-Militants Urge FG To Pay Outstanding Salaries
Over 30,000 ex-militants in Niger Delta have appealed to the federal government to pay their outstanding five months salaries. The ex-militants collect monthly allowance under the Presidential Amnesty Programme. They have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on the ministry of finance to release fund for the payment of arrears. The quick intervention of …
