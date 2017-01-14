Ex-ministers accuse Buhari of dividing Nigeria

By Jimitota Onoyume

FORUM of Former Ministers, FFM, in the country has accused the All Progressives Congress led Federal Government of allegedly dividing Nigerians, stressing that it lacked respect for the tenets of popular democracy.

Speaking at Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday night while on a solidarity to Governor Nyesom Wike, Chairman of the forum, Dr Sule Lamido hailed the governor for his fight against anti democratic forces in the country.

Dr Lamido who led representatives of the body on the visit, who were all members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, assured Governor Wike of their support , stressing that the visit was to reiterate their support for him in his fight against anti democracy.

Those who came were Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Former Jigawa State Governor, Dr Sule Lamido, Former Minister of Education and Former Kano State Governor, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, Former Minister of Youth Development and Former Adamawa State Governor, Mr Boni Haruna, Former Minister of Interior, Comrade Abba Moro, Former Minister of Women Affairs, Iyom Josephine Anenih, Former Minister of State for Defence, Erelu Olusola Obada and Former Minister, Ambassador Musa Kazaure.

The post Ex-ministers accuse Buhari of dividing Nigeria appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

