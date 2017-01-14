Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ex-Niger Delta agitators say ready to expose pipeline vandals – BusinessDay

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


BusinessDay

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Ex-Niger Delta agitators say ready to expose pipeline vandals
BusinessDay
Special adviser to the President on Niger Delta and coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Paul Boroh, weekend had an emergency meeting with leaders of ex-agitators captured under the Niger Delta Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), …
IPDI, Delta family flay alleged indiscriminate arrest of ex-agitatorsVanguard

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.