Ex-Niger Delta agitators say ready to expose pipeline vandals

Special adviser to the President on Niger Delta and coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Paul Boroh, weekend had an emergency meeting with leaders of ex-agitators captured under the Niger Delta Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), in Benin City, Edo State.

The meeting focused solely on fostering peace and stability in the oil-producing region, where the former agitators were said to have agreed to help expose pipeline vandals.

The meeting is part of Federal Government’s move to raise its daily oil production this year, to about 2.4 million barrels per day, on which President Muhammadu Buhari has benchmarked the 2017 federal budget of N7.3 trillion, at a price of $45 per barrel.

According to Boroh, in a statement by his media aide, Wabiye Idoniboyeobe, the meeting was attended by leaders, state coordinators and members from all the nine Niger Delta states; which he described as a success, as all the leaders present pledged their support for the current administration’s agricultural empowerment programmes for beneficiaries.

The amnesty programme has in recent times focused on training and empowering beneficiaries in agricultural activities. Only recently, about 200 ex-agitators were trained and empowered on Enhanced Agriculture at the National Biotechnology Development Centre, Odi, Baylesa State, while some others have been empowered with starter packs, to start their own farms.

One of the leaders, Reuben Wilson thanked Boroh for his unbiased coordination of the Amnesty Programme, stating that under his (Boroh) watch, the programme had transformed from a political tool to a well-coordinated reintegration platform for the repentant agitators of the Niger Delta region.

The ex-agitators, in a unanimous voice, resolved to protect the sovereignty of the country and expose anyone found vandalising oil and gas installations within their communities, citing its negative effect on the environment and the mindset of investors.

In response, Boroh lauded the ex-agitators for their patience and perseverance, promising Federal Government’s commitment to improving the lives of all beneficiaries and youths in the region at large.

