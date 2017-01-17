Pages Navigation Menu

Ex-Nigerian Footballer Runs Mad….. Roams The Streets

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A former Nigeria International football player Kaseem Yebseya, is reportedly mentally unstable and roaming the streets. Yebseya, who has had a playing stint with Iwuayanwu National FC of Owerri and Denizlipor of Turkey is reportedly said to have become mentally ill with no help or mental care from family and friends. According to Emeka Ohagu […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

