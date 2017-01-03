Pages Navigation Menu

Ex-NULGE boss advocates life insurance for all journalists

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

oyebade-olowogboyega

Mr Oyebade Olowogboyega, former Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has said there was need for constitution amendment to give credence to the practice of journalism. Olowogboyega, gave the charge on Tuesday in Osogbo, in an interview with DAILY POST, saying journalists deserve better treatment and recognition due to the sensitive […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

