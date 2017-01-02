Ex-Ondo Chief Judge, Olateru-Olagbegi Is Dead

Former Chief Judge of Ondo state Gladys Olateru-Olagbegi, is dead, a source confirmed to SaharaReporters on Monday.

The source who claimed to be from the Omitowoju family where Mrs. Gladys Olubunmi Olateru-Olagbegi was born, said she died after battling with an undisclosed illness.

According to the source, the former Chief Justice died on Sunday night.

“She (Gladys Olateru-Olagbegi) died on the night of New Year after battling with an illness, and her death was very shocking to the family members,” he said.

Although, the source refused to give the details of her death to SaharaReporters but said late Gladys Olateru-Olagbegi died of a protracted illness.

“At a time she was recuperating, but it was unfortunate when the announcement of her death was sent to my phone on Sunday night.

“But, as soon as we are authorized to speak, I shall give you details about her sickness” the source added.

Late Gladys Olateru-Olagbegi handed over to the present Justice Olasehinde Kumuyi of the State High Court.