Ex-Petroleum Minister, Diezani Forfeits $153.3m To FG

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Friday ordered the forfeiture of $153.3 million allegedly embezzled by the embattled former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, to the Federal Government. The seized money, according to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission was stolen from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and stashed in three banks in Nigeria, in …

The post Ex-Petroleum Minister, Diezani Forfeits $153.3m To FG appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

