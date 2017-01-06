Pages Navigation Menu

Ex-Petroleum Minister, Diezani Forfeits $153.3m To FG

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Friday ordered the forfeiture of $153.3 million allegedly embezzled by the embattled former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, to the Federal Government. The seized money, according to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission was stolen from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and stashed in three banks in Nigeria, in …

