Etsu Nupe Hosts Special Prayer For The Late Kure – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jan 13, 2017


Etsu Nupe Hosts Special Prayer For The Late Kure
The Etsu Nupe, Dr Yahaya Abubakar, yesterday organised special fidau prayers for the late former governor of Niger State, Engr Abdulkadir Kure. Also, former President Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with the deceased's family and the Peoples …
