Ex President Jonathan’s SSA emerges PDP candidate for Edo election

Mr Jude Imagwe on Saturday emerged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Jan. 28, bye-election for the Etsako Federal Constituency in Edo. Imagwe, who emerged the party candidate through consensus, was the former Senior Special Assistant on Youths and Students Matters to Dr Goodluck Jonathan.

