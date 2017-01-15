Ex-Rep, Nze Chidi Duru collapses inside police cell

By Evelyn Usman

Vice Chairman of First Guarantee Pensions Limited and a former member of the House of Repre-sentatives, Nze Chidi Duru , Friday night, collapsed inside the cell at the Zone 2 Command of the police, Onikan, where he had been detained since Thursday.

As of yesterday, Sunday Vanguard gathered that he had been moved from the emergency unit of the Police Medical Centre, Falomo,where he was rushed to, to a private ward.

Duru’s arrest, as gathered, was on the order of the Inspector-General of Police,Ibrahim Idris, following the accusation by the National Pension Commission that the former parliamen-tarian, in the company of some armed men in police uniform, stormed First Gua-rantee Pension office and ordered its management staff out. They were alleged to have, thereafter, broken into the Financial Controller’s office and collected some documents belonging to the company, including a laptop containing confidential infor-mation.

But in an interview with the embattled former parliamen-tarian, he described the claims as false, saying rather that he was paying for refusing to compromise to an alleged illegal request by NPC.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Duru accused the police of being biased in the way they have been handling the matter.

For instance, he alleged that he was not allowed access to his drugs, an action he claimed aggravated his condition while in cell.

Duru alleged that the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone 2 command, Onikan, Mr Kayode Aderanti, denied him access to medicare until one of the policemen raised the alarm.

