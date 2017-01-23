Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ex-SARS man Lackay’s CCMA hearing continues – News24

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Ex-SARS man Lackay's CCMA hearing continues
News24
Johannesburg – The arbitration hearing brought by former SA Revenue Service (SARS) spokesperson Adrian Lackay to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) is set to continue on Monday. Lackay previously argued that his …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.