Ex-senate President, Former Enugu Speaker, Others Set To Join APC

The Enugu state chapter of the ruling All progress Congress, APC yesterday announced plans by some chieftains of the opposition Peoples Democratic party, PDP in the state, including ex-president of the senate, chief Ken Nnamani, immediate past Speaker, Enugu state House of Assembly, Hon. Eugene Odo, among others, to join the ruling party.

Chairman of the APC in the state, Dr Ben Nwoye disclosed this to newsmen at the state party secretariat Enugu, shortly after leaders and stakeholders of the party met.

Nwoye, averred that the APC in Enugu state expected the influx of old and new politicians from PDP and other political parties into its fold, saying they have worked tirelessly since 2016 to build the party’s structure, as well as convince these politicians to join.

He used the opportunity to dismissed reports that the party was indisposed to receiving the deputy senate president, chief Ike Ekweremadu into its fold should the lawmaker indicates interest to do so.

Nwoye’s reaction followed a statement issued by spokesperson of APC in Enugu State, Mrs. Kate Offor, advising Ekweremaddu to stay in PDP and if possible to clear the mess he contributed in no small measure in infesting the party with.

But Nwoye maintained that APC’s door was widely open to all, stressing that the purported media statement did not emanate from the party leadership in the state.

He explained that the meeting was convened with a view to raising awareness among the people on the forthcoming registration exercise scheduled to take place in Enugu and other south eastern states.

