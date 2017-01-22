Ex-Senate President Ken Nnamani Explains Why He Dumped PDP For APC

Ken Nnamani, a former Senate President on Sunday registered with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State.

The former Senate President, who had severed ties with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in February 2016, said that he joined the APC because of the intense demand from his constituents.

Mr. Nnamani, who led the Senate from 2005 to 2007 as a member of the PDP quoted a former U.S. House Speaker Tip O’Neil to back up his argument for joining the APC.

“All politics is local,” Premium Times quoted Mr. Nnamani as saying hours after announcing the move on Sunday evening. “I have to do what my constituents demanded by joining the APC at ward level.” “I do not believe I should continue to be a member of the PDP as it is defined today,” Mr. Nnamani said at the time. “This is certainly not the party I joined years ago to help change my country.”

Mr. Nnamani had been a member of the PDP since it was founded in 1998 until February 2016 when he abruptly severed ties with the party.

The APC had commenced fresh registration of members in the South East after its database of members crashed and wiped off.

Nnamani’s registration was witnessed by the Vice Chairman, South-East, Chief Emma Eneukwu, Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, chairman of Enugu State chapter of the party, Dr. Ben Nwoye, and the chairman of the registration committee, Rev. Tony Ibeabuchi.

