Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ex-Senator’s Daughter is in Love with Me, Can I Dump My Girlfriend After 2 Abortions – Man Cries Out

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

According to an e-mail the young man sent to Joro, a two-time former Senator’s daughter is in love with him and he wants to dump his girlfriend who has already had two abortions for him.
Below is his story;Ex-Senator's Daughter is in Love with Me, Can I Dump My Girlfriend After 2 Abortions - Man Cries Out

The post Ex-Senator’s Daughter is in Love with Me, Can I Dump My Girlfriend After 2 Abortions – Man Cries Out appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.