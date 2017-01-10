Ex-service men laud govt for support

By Jimitota Onoyume & Samuel Oyadongha

Ex-Service men from Bayelsa State have commended the federal and state governments for the welfare and upkeep of members of the Nigerian Legion Corps, describing the welfare of military pensioners as non-negotiable.

This came as Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State lauded security operatives for their role in peace building round the country.

According to the Assistant Commandant General, Corps of Commissionaire and Chairman of the Nigerian Legion in Bayelsa State, ACG Igiri Effiom, this had led to improved welfare and rank restructuring for the Nigerian Legion Corps of Commissionaires.

Effiom, who spoke during the launch of the Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem in Yenagoa, said though members of the legion and the widows of deceased military men were facing difficult times in some states, the need for states to cater for members of the corps became imperative because the history of Nigeria could not be complete without the sacrifice made by ex-service men.

In Port Harcourt, speaking at an inter- denominational service for this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration at the First Baptist Church, Aggrey road, Port Harcourt, the Governor Nyesom Wike called for a more organised comprehensive package for servicemen and legionaries in the country as a worthy reward for their sacrifice to the nation.

He said: “It is important that the Federal Government takes a second look to keep families of servicemen and ex-servicemen going.”

The post Ex-service men laud govt for support appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

