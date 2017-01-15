Ex-soldiers want FG to harmonise pension with salaries of serving officers

Retired soldiers in Cross River have appealed to the Federal Government to harmonise their pensions with salaries of serving army personnel.

Retired Col. Timothy Ushie, the Chairman of Nigerian Legion in Cross River, made the appeal on Sunday during the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Calabar.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day is an annual event held every Jan. 15 in honour of fallen heroes who lost their lives during the Nigerian civil war and the first and second world wars.

Ushie, who also appealed for timely payment of the ex-soldiers’ pensions, said that harmonising the pension with salaries of serving officers would address some grievances of the retired soldiers.

According to him, the Military Pension Board saddled with the responsibility of paying pensions of retired personnel has so far been transparent.

He added that “today, pensions are being paid promptly even though we still have some delays sometimes; but the system has been fair.

“I must commend the Board for doing a good job. But, we are appealing to the Federal Government to harmonise our pension with salaries of serving officers.”

Brig. Gen. Bulama Biu, the Commander of 13 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Calabar, said the day was significant because it was to remember fallen heroes who fought and died to sustain the unity of Nigeria.

Biu said that the Armed Forces would continue to work in harmony with other security agencies with a view to maintaining the nation’s peace and unity.

A retired army corporal, Thomas Okon, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the payment of pension to retired soldiers had improved from what it used to be.

He said “as a retired Nigerian soldier who fought in the civil war, my pension of N28,000 is not big; but I thank God that even with the delay, the money still comes.

“I am appealing to government to look into our plight and review our pension upwards because we fought for the unity of this country.”

Another retired soldier, Sgt. Paul Abang, appealed to the Federal Government to place premium on the welfare of ex-soldiers, saying some of them depended solely on it for their feeding and other uses.

Highlights of the event were the release of pigeons by the state`s Deputy Governor, Ivara Esu, the 21 gun shot salute and the laying of wreath by service chiefs and other dignitaries in the state.