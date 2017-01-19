Ex U.S. President George H.W Bush Moved to Intensive Care Unit Over “acute respiratory problem”

Ex U.S. president, George H.W Bush, 92, was moved into the intensive care unit of a Houston hospital for an “acute respiratory problem” due to pneumonia, his office said on Wednesday. Bush, president from 1989-93, was “stable and resting comfortably” after undergoing a procedure to clear his airway that required sedation, according to a statement. […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

