Ex U.S. President George H.W Bush Moved to Intensive Care Unit Over “acute respiratory problem”
Ex U.S. president, George H.W Bush, 92, was moved into the intensive care unit of a Houston hospital for an “acute respiratory problem” due to pneumonia, his office said on Wednesday. Bush, president from 1989-93, was “stable and resting comfortably” after undergoing a procedure to clear his airway that required sedation, according to a statement. […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG