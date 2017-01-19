Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ex U.S. President George H.W Bush Moved to Intensive Care Unit Over “acute respiratory problem”

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ex U.S. president, George H.W Bush, 92, was moved into the intensive care unit of a Houston hospital for an “acute respiratory problem” due to pneumonia, his office said on Wednesday. Bush, president from 1989-93, was “stable and resting comfortably” after undergoing a procedure to clear his airway that required sedation, according to a statement. […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.