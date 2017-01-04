Exam quality assurance body says matric mark adjustments above board – Daily dispatch
|
Daily dispatch
|
Exam quality assurance body says matric mark adjustments above board
Daily dispatch
Education experts say there is nothing fishy about the standardisation process used by the Council for Quality Assurance in Further Education and Training‚ Umalusi‚ in the wake of criticism of the process by the Democratic Alliance (DA). In an open …
SA braces for matric pass rate announcement
CATCH IT LIVE: Matric pass rate to be revealed
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG