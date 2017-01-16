Excited by democracy, Britain gives IEBC Sh1.5 billion for poll – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Excited by democracy, Britain gives IEBC Sh1.5 billion for poll
The Star, Kenya
British High Commissioner Nic Hailey at the MV Patel Hall voter registration center in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu county, January 16, 2017. /MATHEWS NDANYI. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Britain gave the IEBC Sh1.5 billion for …
UK gives Kenya Sh1.5b to support IEBC ahead of polls
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG