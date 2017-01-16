Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Excited by democracy, Britain gives IEBC Sh1.5 billion for poll – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Excited by democracy, Britain gives IEBC Sh1.5 billion for poll
The Star, Kenya
British High Commissioner Nic Hailey at the MV Patel Hall voter registration center in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu county, January 16, 2017. /MATHEWS NDANYI. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Britain gave the IEBC Sh1.5 billion for …
UK gives Kenya Sh1.5b to support IEBC ahead of pollsThe Standard (press release)

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.