Excitement as Glo endorses Akwa Ibom Christmas Carol Festival

There is excitement in the air as next generation network, Globacom, has thrown its weight behind the 2016 edition of Akwa Ibom State Christmas Carol Festival.

Themed: Let Our King Be Lifted High, it will take place on Saturday, December 17, at the Uyo Township Stadium and broadcast live by African Independent Television (AIT), Channels TV, DSTV (on Africa Magic and dedicated channels) and AKBC.

Commenting on why it chose to sponsor the event, a statement from Globacom stated thus: “We fully identify with the Akwa Ibom Christmas Carols festival which has become one of the biggest crowd-pulling events of the Yuletide. Our desire is to follow the passion of Nigerians and connect them with their passion.”

For the 2016 edition, Don Moen, the PRM Band from the United Kingdom, the Kenya Boys Choir and the Kayamba Africa Choral Ensemble are billed to perform. Others are Sammie Okposo, Buchi, Steve Crown, Elijah Oyelade, Rev. Fr. Patrick Edet, Esther Edoho, Julius Nglass and Perfecta Ekpo.

The Ibom Orchestra, The Ibom Brass Band and the Akwa Ibom State Government Choir will also entertain guests. The climax of the show will be the globally acclaimed 10,000-man choir which has a record of rendering remarkable Christmas Carols in a manner that has never been experienced before.

Chief host of the event and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has already sent a message of appreciation to Globacom for accepting to sponsor this year’s event.

Recognized worldwide, the event was cited in the Guinness Book of Records when, in the 2012 edition, it featured a 9,999-member choir which was reputed to be the largest carol choir on the continent at that time.

