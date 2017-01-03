Excitement as Obi of Issele-Uku emerges with call for kingdom’s recreation – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Excitement as Obi of Issele-Uku emerges with call for kingdom's recreation
Vanguard
THE ancient Kingdom of Issele-Uku in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, is currently revelling in the excitement of the coronation of its king, Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna 11. It was indeed an atmosphere of celebration as Obi Ezeagwuna …
24-year-old UI graduate crowned king in Delta
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG