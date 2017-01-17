Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Excitement builds as NPFL season enters Week 2 – Nigeria Football Federation

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Excitement builds as NPFL season enters Week 2
Nigeria Football Federation
On a regular day, the clash between Abia Warriors and Katsina United in the Nigeria Professional Football League would not command a high level of interest and attention. But that was before the Ocendo Boys stormed no less a venue than 'The Cathedral' …
Gombe United, Remo Stars lock horns in NPFL Matchday 2 encounterDaily Trust
Garba sees positives from Gombe's loss to Katsina UnitedGoal.com

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.