Excitement builds as NPFL season enters Week 2
Daily Trust
Excitement builds as NPFL season enters Week 2
Nigeria Football Federation
On a regular day, the clash between Abia Warriors and Katsina United in the Nigeria Professional Football League would not command a high level of interest and attention. But that was before the Ocendo Boys stormed no less a venue than 'The Cathedral' …
Gombe United, Remo Stars lock horns in NPFL Matchday 2 encounter
Garba sees positives from Gombe's loss to Katsina United
