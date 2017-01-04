Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EXCLUSIVE: Obasanjo to Awujale: You are a rumour monger, a liar

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Oba Sikiru Adetona, Awujale of Ijebuland

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“Kabiyesi, the type of hate propaganda you have tried to project in that section of your book against my person is grossly unbecoming of an Oba.”

The post EXCLUSIVE: Obasanjo to Awujale: You are a rumour monger, a liar appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.