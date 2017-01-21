Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EXCLUSIVE: Top Army officer attacks Nigeria’s service chiefs, says they are ‘Nollywood actors’

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in News, Nollywood | 0 comments

NEW-SERVICE-CHIEF

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

There have been increased disquiet among troops fighting Boko Haram over poor feeding, inadequate equipment, and basic supplies.

The post EXCLUSIVE: Top Army officer attacks Nigeria’s service chiefs, says they are ‘Nollywood actors’ appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.