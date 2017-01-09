Gambia’s Jammeh fires 12 ambassadors: foreign ministry – Daily Mail

Pages Navigation Menu

Gambia's Jammeh fires 12 ambassadors: foreign ministry
Gambian President Yahya Jammeh has fired 12 ambassadors after they called for him to step aside and allow opposition leader Adama Barrow to take power, a foreign ministry source told AFP Monday. The Gambia's ambassadors to China, Britain, Turkey, …
