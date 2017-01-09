Gambia’s Jammeh fires 12 ambassadors: foreign ministry – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Gambia's Jammeh fires 12 ambassadors: foreign ministry
Daily Mail
Gambian President Yahya Jammeh has fired 12 ambassadors after they called for him to step aside and allow opposition leader Adama Barrow to take power, a foreign ministry source told AFP Monday. The Gambia's ambassadors to China, Britain, Turkey, …
Exiled Gambians ponder return to troubled homeland
Gambia: fourth radio closed since crisis began
Speech gaffe: When politicians are called out for plagiarism
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG